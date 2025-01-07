Georgia calls for new elections in France amid political crisis

7 January 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s ruling party has urged French authorities to hold new elections, citing public dissatisfaction with President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, Azernews reports.

“We have no intention of interfering in France’s internal affairs, but given that 61% of the French population supports President Macron's resignation and 50% want the National Assembly dissolved, new elections would be a good way out of this political crisis,” stated the chairman of Georgia's ruling party.

This comes in response to France's earlier expression of concern regarding parliamentary elections in Georgia, marking a notable exchange of political criticisms between the two nations.