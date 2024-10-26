Germany set to acquire Taurus long-range cruise missiles

26 October 2024 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

Germany's Defense Ministry plans to acquire new "Taurus" long-range cruise missiles, Azernews reports.

The ministry intends to equip the Bundeswehr (the German Armed Forces) with the new "Taurus" model.

The military has deemed it appropriate to order 600 "Taurus Neo" cruise missiles at an estimated cost of around 2.1 billion euros. The first deliveries could occur in 2029.

