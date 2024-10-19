Kazakhstan and Finland strengthen forestry cooperation

19 October 2024 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan and Finland have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in forestry, emphasizing innovative approaches to forest management, Azernews reports.

This agreement was established during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Ambassador Azamat Abdraimov and Finland's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Sari Essaya.

Ambassador Abdraimov provided a detailed overview of ongoing initiatives in Kazakhstan aimed at advancing its forestry sector. He highlighted projects focused on sustainable forest management and discussed investment opportunities in environmentally significant forestry initiatives and the expansion of forested areas.

The ambassador also addressed key topics for future collaboration, including forest regeneration, the creation of new green spaces, legislative enhancements, and strategies to preserve and expand Kazakhstan's forested regions.

Both parties acknowledged that enhancing bilateral cooperation paves the way for new partnerships in forestry, water resource management, and food security.

By the end of last year, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Finland reached approximately $210 million.

