International Liberation Front of French Colonies issues statement on Martinique and Kanaky

15 October 2024 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The International Decolonisation Front has released a press statement condemning France's handling of the unrest in Kanaky and Martinique, calling for immediate action to address the colonial issues that persist in both regions, Azernews reports.

The statement criticises the French government for its repressive response to legitimate demands for autonomy and independence from the two territories. It highlights the economic exploitation of Martinique and Kanaky, where the profits from local commercial activities are said to benefit the settler populations—Caldoches in the Pacific and Békés in the Caribbean—or are redirected to France through taxation.

High living costs, poverty, and a lack of development are named as the key drivers of social unrest in Martinique, which is further aggravated by land dispossession, discriminatory justice systems, youth exodus, and what the Front describes as colonial settlement policies. The group strongly condemns the French state's response to peaceful protests, calling it an "expression of colonial repression" and a reflection of France's "democratic decay."

The Front calls for the immediate withdrawal of the CRS8, a French security unit, and demands a democratic resolution to the political, social, and economic issues facing both Kanaky and Martinique. They urge France to implement a decolonial strategy that will allow these territories to work towards self-determination and economic independence.

