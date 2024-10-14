Sadyr Japarov: Western countries should not tell us not to cooperate with Russia

14 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Western countries should not dictate to Kyrgyzstan or other countries regarding cooperation with Russia, Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin, Azernews reports, citing Kyrgyz media.

It should be noted that the statement itself was made on October 8 during a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS Member States in Moscow.

"This is, of course, wrong, because when I travel around Europe, they say one thing but do another. They do the same. There are European countries that are part of NATO or the European Union, and they cooperate with Russia. But they should not tell us, or ask us not to cooperate with Russia or the CIS," Japarov said.

The President also added that Kyrgyzstan, “on the contrary, should cooperate with everyone.”

