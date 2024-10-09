DPRK turn border with South Korea into "fortress"

9 October 2024 20:24 (UTC+04:00)

The General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) will block roads and railways with the Republic of Korea and "turn the southern border of the DPRK into a fortress", Azernews reports.

"In response to the serious situation, when a military crisis is growing every day in the area of the southern border of our republic, fraught with an explosion, the KPA General Staff announces that it will take practical military measures to consistently divide the territorial limits under the state authority of our republic with the territory of the Republic of Korea," the message says.

Pyongyang is being forced to take these steps, including numerous military exercises by the United States and South Korea and the appearance of American strategic assets in the south of the peninsula.

"Since October 9, construction work will be carried out aimed at completely tearing up roads and railways on the territory of the People's Republic of Korea connecting the DPRK with the Republic of Korea, and at turning defensive structures into a fortress," the KPA General Staff said. Pyongyang notified Washington at 09:45 local time (04:45 Baku time) about construction work in "sensitive areas" to avoid misunderstandings.

"In this situation, the decision to permanently block and block the southern border adjacent to the Republic of Korea, the unchanging main enemy, is a measure of self-defense, war containment and ensuring the security of our republic," the DPRK military stressed.

---

