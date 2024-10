5 October 2024 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Several U.S. broadband internet providers have been targeted in a large-scale attack by Chinese hackers, Azernews reports.

The attack aimed to exploit systems related to the collection of intelligence data, including the interception of phone calls.

It has been noted that the assault on the internet providers is attributed to China's "Salt Typhoon" hacking group.

---

