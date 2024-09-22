G20 foreign ministers to call for urgent reforms in UN and WTO at upcoming meeting

22 September 2024 22:29 (UTC+04:00)

At the meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries on September 25, they will emphasize the urgent need for reforms in the UN and the World Trade Organization, Azernews reports citing Bloomberg.

The same call for reform will extend to the Bretton Woods institutions, which include the International Monetary Fund and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. These institutions were established in July 1944 following an international conference held in Bretton Woods, USA.

The document notes that the ministers will demand an increase in the number of permanent members of the UN Security Council, which currently consists of five countries: Great Britain, China, Russia, the USA, and France.

Leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Australia, India, the USA, and Japan) have also supported the inclusion of representatives from African, Asian, Latin American, and Caribbean countries in the Security Council.

Additionally, the G20 foreign ministers will propose expanding financing for developing countries.

