US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State visits Armenia

21 September 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joshua Huck, Azernews reports, citing the Armenian sources.

Pashinyan emphasized the "dynamic character" of Armenia-US relations and noted the importance of the US administration's support for the implementation of institutional reforms in Armenia. He also emphasized the importance of implementing goal programs in his country, including infrastructure improvement, with the support of the United States.

The interlocutors touched on the agreements reached at the high-level meeting of Armenia - EU - USA held in Brussels in April of this year and the process of their implementation.

Furthermore, issues related to the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed. In this context, Prime Minister Pashinyan touched on the position of the Armenian side and pointed out that Armenia is "committed to the peace agenda and the establishment of stability in the region".

