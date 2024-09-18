EU allocates fund to help victims of typhoon Yagi in Vietnam

18 September 2024 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Following the devastating impact of typhoon Yagi in Vietnam, the European Union (EU) has released €650,000 in humanitarian aid. This funding will help address the most pressing needs, such as food, water, sanitation, and healthcare.

Azernews reports, citing a release by the EU that to support the emergency response, the EU also activated the Copernicus Emergency Satellite Mapping Service on 11 September. Ten maps have been produced so far.

In addition, the Embassy of Ireland to Vietnam has announced funding of €250,000 to support UNICEF in providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene support to vulnerable children and families affected by the disaster; while various European businesses based in Vietnam are also arranging for donations to be made.

Typhoon Yagi has left a trail of widespread destruction in its passage through Northern Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar. It is one of the strongest typhoons recorded in the region in decades.

