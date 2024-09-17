Iranian President vows to address harsh treatment of women by morality police
Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has pledged to address concerns about the morality police treating women harshly.
The president made this statement during a press conference, Azernews reports citing foreign media.
He indicated that there was a request to stop the abnormal behavior of the moral police towards women in Iran.
During the press conference, a female journalist raised concerns about the behavior of the moral police.
It is worth noting that protests erupted in several Iranian cities a few days after the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by Tehran's moral police officers on September 16, 2022.
Amini was detained by a special unit of the moral police responsible for enforcing Sharia norms and was accused of not wearing the hijab in accordance with Iranian law.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz