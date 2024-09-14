Armenia looks to India for new modern missiles

14 September 2024 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Armenian government has requested India's assistance in modernizing its Air Force to meet contemporary standards, Azernews reports.

According to an article published by "The Print," Yerevan has formally appealed to New Delhi to upgrade its Su-30 military aircraft, including the integration of air-to-ground missiles.

The report indicates that the 272 Su-30 MKI fighters currently in the Armenian Air Force require significant updates to align with modern operational requirements.

Note that since the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Armenia has become a big defence export destination for India and has, in the past, bought several systems, including artillery guns besides certain kinds of missiles, mortars, radars, small arms and sight systems.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz