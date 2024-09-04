Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba resigns

4 September 2024 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned, the parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook, Azernews reports.

“The Verkhovna Rada has received a statement from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about his resignation,” he posted, adding that the statement will be considered at one of the next plenary sessions.

The reasons for the resignations were not specified. The news came after months of reports about the possible replacement of several Ukrainian ministers.

