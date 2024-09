1 September 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

"Serbia will not be able to join the European Union in 2028."

Azernews reports that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made this statement at a conference in Prague.

"One of the Balkan countries can become a member of the EU, but it will not happen earlier than 2030. This is my personal opinion," Vucic said.



