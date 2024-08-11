Denmark to tighten border controls following surge in shootings involving Swedish teenagers

11 August 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Since April, Denmark has reported 25 incidents involving Swedish teenagers, referred to as "child soldiers," who have been engaged in "dirty work" for Danish criminal gangs. In one of the recent incidents, a gang member was killed, Azernews reports.

Denmark will tighten border controls with Sweden following an increase in shootings involving Swedish teenagers, announced Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard.

"We are strengthening controls, partly to improve security and partly to prevent Swedish child soldiers on contract from crossing the border to Copenhagen for gang-related activities," said Hummelgaard.

The Minister of Justice stated that since April, the police have documented the recruitment of at least 25 Swedish teenagers.

On August 7, a 43-year-old man associated with the "Family Loyal" gang was shot dead in Copenhagen. A 42-year-old woman was injured in the same conflict. In the past two weeks, three shootings have been linked to "child soldiers," and three Swedish minors have been arrested.

The minister described this as a "terrible phenomenon," condemning the practice of Danish gangs recruiting young Swedes for criminal activities. According to him, the "strings" in gang conflicts are being pulled by individuals from non-Western countries, such as Lebanon, Iraq, and the UAE. "We don’t want to accept that," Hummelgaard said.

