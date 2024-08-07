Gas reserves in European storage facilities exceeded 86 percent

7 August 2024 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The volume of natural gas reserves in Europe's underground gas storage facilities exceeded 86 percent, Azernews reports.

As of August 5, gas extraction from storage facilities in the European Union amounted to 27 million cubic meters, and gas filling - 274 million cubic meters. Currently, there are 94.9 billion cubic meters (86.29 percent) of gas in Europe's underground storage facilities, which is 8.8 percent more than the average for the same period of the last five years.

In July, the share of wind generation in European electricity production fell to 11.56 percent, the lowest level since mid-2023.

Currently, the price of a thousand cubic meters of gas on the London ICE exchange is about $412.

The Russian company Gazprom supplies 39.4 million cubic meters of gas per day to Europe. Despite the war, this gas is supplied to the "old continent" in transit from the territory of Ukraine. This line remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to the countries of Western and Central Europe after the failure of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Also in June, the injection of liquefied natural gas from terminals into the European gasification system fell to the lowest level since November 2021 — 30 percent of the maximum capacity.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz