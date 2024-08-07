Pentagon announced plans to jointly produce GMLRS and PrSM missiles with Australia

7 August 2024 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States and Australia have reached agreements this year on the joint production of high-precision GMLRS and PrSM missiles, Azernews reports.

"Together with Australia, we are increasing cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex. This includes support for the production of guided weapons and explosive ordnance in Australia. By the end of the year, we intend to sign two memoranda of understanding on critical munitions. The first one provides for the start of production of GMLRS missiles for multiple launch rocket systems in Australia by 2025. The second one contributes to the production, technical support and development of a high-precision missile, or PrSM," he said at a press conference in Annapolis (Maryland).

"Together, these efforts will help us provide the capabilities and capabilities that we will need in the coming decades," the Pentagon chief added.

According to him, the United States and Australia will continue to develop military ties with "regional allies and partners, especially with India, Japan and the Philippines."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz