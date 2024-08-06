Bangladesh President dissolves Parliament, ending Sheikh Hasina's era amid protests

6 August 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

On Tuesday, President Mohammed Shahabuddin of Bangladesh dissolved the parliament, marking the end of ex-Premier Sheikh Hasina's tenure, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency.

This decision follows weeks of protests over government job quotas that prompted Hasina to seek refuge in India.

The current parliament was established following the contentious national elections held on January 7, which were boycotted by major opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its ally, Jamaat-e-Islami.

In a statement, the presidency noted that the dissolution was made after consultations with the chiefs of the armed forces, political leaders, civil society representatives, and leaders of the student-led protest movement. The students had issued a 24-hour ultimatum for the parliament's dissolution and the formation of an interim government.

Additionally, the statement confirmed the release of Khaleda Zia, the prominent opposition leader and BNP head. The 78-year-old, who served as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on two occasions, had been serving a 17-year prison sentence for corruption, imposed in 2018.

