Saudi Arabia arrests over 19,000 illegals in one week

21 July 2024 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi security authorities have arrested a total of 19,817 foreigners who had violated the kingdom’s residency, labour and border security laws in one week as part of an ongoing nationwide clampdown on illegals.

Azernews reports, citing gulfnews that as reported by Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry, the arrests were made over the period of July 11-17. They included 12,436 violators of the kingdom’s residency rules, 4,881 for infringing the border security system, and 2,500 others for breaching labour laws.

A total of 17,067 illegals, including 1,673 women, are currently being subjected to deportation measures, according to the ministry.

Around 7,139 others have been transferred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents ahead of deportation, while 4,242 more violators are finalising their travel reservations.

