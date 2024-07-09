Antalya Airport records 14% increase in passenger arrivals in June 2024

9 July 2024 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In June 2024, Antalya Airport in Turkiye saw a 14% increase in passenger arrivals compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 14,574,033 passengers, Azernews reports citing Turkiye's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The Ministry further detailed that domestic flights at the airport rose by 15% to 3,208,734 passengers, while international flights increased by 14% to 11,365,299 passengers during the same period.

Cargo transportation at Antalya Airport also saw a 9% rise to 173,147 tons in June 2024 compared to June 2023. Domestic cargo shipments increased by 13% to 29,507 tons, and international cargo rose by 8% to 143,640 tons.

Overall, the number of flights from the airport in June 2024 increased by 7% year-on-year to 93,961 flights. Domestic flights grew by 7% to 23,160, and international flights increased by 7% to 70,801.

In June 2024, Turkiye's total passenger traffic across all airports reached 104,725,264 people, with cargo transportation totaling 2,242,185 tons.

In 2023, Turkiye's airports handled 214,005,980 passengers and transported 4,211,507 tons of cargo throughout the year.

