Uzbekistan launches construction of investment projects in Technopark

6 July 2024 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan launched the construction of the first investment projects in the Technopark special industrial zone, Azernews reports.

According to the Uzbek president’s office, the Technopark is being created together with the Chinese Mingyuan company.

A total of 400 hectares of land have been allocated for this purpose, and a target program of infrastructure provision has been approved. The country has allocated 160 billion soums ($12.7 million) for the project.

Uzbekistan has already formed 30 projects, and Chinese investors will invest $1.2 billion in them.

The zone will create enterprises for the production of goods with high added value and import-substituting products demanded in foreign markets. In particular, projects will be realized in the fields of electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, construction materials, the furniture industry, the food industry, and services.

---

