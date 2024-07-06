International digital technologies center to be established in Uzbekistan

6 July 2024 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

"Enterprise Uzbekistan" International Digital Technologies Center will be established under the Software Products and Information Technologies Technological Park (IT Park) of Uzbekistan, where global technological giants will be able to work under special legal regulations.

Azernews reports, citing the foreign media that "Ernst & Young" international consulting company will create a "regulatory environment" for the center.

According to the agreement signed between "IT Park Uzbekistan" and the company, the purpose of the project is to develop, implement, and support a special legal regime that will be integrated into the activities of "Enterprise Uzbekistan" International Center for Digital Technologies, and in the future to turn Uzbekistan into a center of information technology development. This initiative is also aimed at increasing the export potential of information technologies and attracting investment to the country.

