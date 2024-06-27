NASA allocate $843 million to SpaceX to develop device for controlled descent of ISS

27 June 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The US authorities will allocate $843 million to SpaceX to create a device designed to ensure a controlled de-orbiting of the International Space Station (ISS) after the expiration of its service life, Azernews reports.

The document notes the importance of "preparing for a safe and responsible controlled de-orbiting of the ISS after the end of its service life in 2030." The department reports that "SpaceX has been selected to develop and create" a device that "will allow the space station to descend from orbit and avoid the risk to populated areas."

"The total potential value of the contract is $843 million," the document says. The services for launching the spacecraft into space will be paid for later.

The US Space Agency noted that SpaceX "will develop this spacecraft," and NASA "will take ownership of it after creation and will operate it during the mission." It is assumed that it will collapse while ensuring a controlled descent of the ISS from orbit.

---

