US, Russian defence chiefs have phone talk for first time

26 June 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

For the first time, a telephone conversation between the US and Russian defense ministers took place.

Citing "Pravda" the Russian publication, Azernews reports that on June 25, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov on the phone for the first time. During the conversation, the head of the Pentagon emphasized the importance of maintaining communication against the background of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

