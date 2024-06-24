China tests reusable rocket

24 June 2024 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Vertical take-off and landing tests of a reusable launch vehicle developed by Chinese engineers have been successfully carried out, Azernews reports.

The rocket landed, rising to a height of 12 kilometers. It was the highest takeoff and landing flight of the launch vehicle.

The test of the rocket developed by the Shanghai Academy of Space Technologies under the Chinese Space Science and Technology Corporation took place on June 23 at the Jiuchuan Cosmodrome. The total flight time of a 3.8 meter diameter rocket powered by liquid oxygen-methane took 6 minutes.

At the next stage, Chinese experts planned to test the rocket at an altitude of 70 kilometers.



