Japan's opposition submitt draft resolution of no confidence in government to Parliament

20 June 2024 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has submitted to the lower house of parliament a draft resolution of no confidence in the government of Fumio Kishida, Azernews reports.

The opposition accuses the Cabinet of Ministers of failing to take measures that suit the population to reform the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) amid a scandal about the appropriation of political donations from businesses.

The draft resolution of no confidence will be supported by other opposition forces, including the Japan Renewal Society and the Communist Party.

The vote on this issue will take place during the day at the plenary session of the lower house of Parliament. It is expected that the draft will be rejected by the votes of deputies from the LDPR and the Komeito party, its junior partner in the ruling coalition.

---

