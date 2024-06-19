Swedish parliament approves defense agreement with USA

19 June 2024 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Swedish parliament approved the defense agreement signed with the United States in 2023.

According to Azernews, 266 out of 349 deputies voted in favor of the bill.

The agreement, signed in December 2023, allows US armed forces access to 17 Swedish military bases, as well as the storage of weapons and ammunition on the country's territory.

Opponents of the law claim that this agreement will allow the storage of nuclear weapons on Swedish territory. During the discussion, several deputies proposed to ban the storage of nuclear weapons on the territory of the country.

