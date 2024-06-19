Russian, DPRK leaders sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement

19 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in North Korea for a state visit, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The Russian president visited Pyongyang for the first time in 24 years.

Kim Jong Un “cordially” invited the Russian president after Kim visited Russia last September.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Putin at the plane ramp and walked along a red carpet lined with soldiers of the honor guards prepared by the North Korean regime. They began speaking to each other immediately after Putin’s landing at the Pyongyang International Airport.

The two leaders will discuss further cooperation on a two-day trip in the wake of their meeting last September in Russia.

Furthermore, Russia and North Korea will sign a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement at the highest level during the trip, according to Russia’s presidential order.

