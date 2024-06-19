Turkish President Erdogan has phone call with Armenian PM

19 June 2024 00:42 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation.

According to Azernews, the Presidential Administration of Turkiye shared about this on the "X".

During the conversation, the parties emphasized their political will for the full normalization of relations between Turkiye and Armenia without preconditions.

In this context, the leaders drew attention to the importance of continuing the negotiations between the special representatives of the two countries and confirmed the issues agreed so far.

They also discussed the latest events in the region and the international agenda.

