First time after 18 years: President Erdogan visits CHP headquarters

11 June 2024 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the headquarters of the Republican People's Party (CHP) for the first time in 18 years, Azernews reports, citing "TRT".

It was also mentioned in the report that President Erdogan met CHP chairman Özgür Ozel on May 2 this year at the headquarters of the Justice and Development Party (AKP Party).

18 years ago, when the leader of the AK Party was the prime minister, he visited the place to meet the former chairman of the CHP, the late Deniz Baikal.

