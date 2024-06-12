Baltimore Shipping Channel reopens

12 June 2024 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat ALiyeva

According to U.S. officials, a few months after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the main shipping route to the port of Baltimore reopened, Azernews reports.

The authorities stressed that the new discovery occurred after a cleaning operation, during which crews removed about 50,000 tons of steel and concrete from the Patapsco River.

Recall that on March 26, a ship sailing under the flag of Singapore crashed into the Francis Scott Bridge in Baltimore. As a result of the collapse of the bridge, several cars fell into the water along with the metal structure. All six people who died were bridge maintenance workers.

According to a preliminary report released by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board in May, the cargo ship that crashed and destroyed a bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, lost power and propulsion before the incident. The port of Baltimore, famous in the country for cars and agricultural machinery, was closed for several weeks while the rubble was cleared.

