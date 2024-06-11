Musk may ban Apple devices in his companies

11 June 2024 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has warned that he will ban the use of Apple devices in his companies if artificial intelligence technologies are integrated into them at the operating system level, Azernews repots.

"If Apple integrates OpenAI technologies at the operating system level, then Apple devices will be banned in my companies. This is an unacceptable security breach," Musk said.

The entrepreneur also left a comment of similar content under the publication in the X of Apple CEO Tim Cook, dedicated to Apple Intelligence - Apple's generative artificial intelligence.

"Either stop this creepy spyware, or all Apple devices will be banned from my companies," he wrote.

Recall that on June 10, Apple introduced the new iOS 18 operating system, as well as its generative artificial intelligence - Apple Intelligence. It has features such as a summary of texts, image generation in several styles, emoji generation. The AI can use various information from the smartphone to understand the context of the tasks assigned to it. Representatives of the corporation noted that their AI does not collect information and operates it only on the device.

