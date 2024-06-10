Kanako Mabuchi highlights global disparities in Internet accessibility

10 June 2024 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

According to the indicators of 2021, one third of the world's population does not have Internet access, Azernews reports.

This was stated by the head of the office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Kanako Mabuchi at the event of Azercell Telecom LLC on the theme "Sustainable development: challenges and solutions".

"Currently, 47% of the 40% of the poorest segments of the population use mobile Internet, which is equivalent to 1.5 billion people. By the end of 2022, 95% of the world's population has access to mobile broadband Internet. Only 400 million people did not have an Internet connection. For comparison, in 2015, the number of such people was 1.5 billion. Nevertheless, people's Internet connectivity remains uneven, and we must not stop working to ensure full connectivity. Devices should be more accessible so that everyone can use them," she said.

