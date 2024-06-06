State department approves $300M F-16 spare parts sale to Taiwan

6 June 2024 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The document clarifies that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representation (de facto Embassy of the island - ed.) requested spare parts, components, consumables for the F-16, as well as aircraft maintenance. It is allowed to sell standard spare parts to Taiwan for $220 million and non-standard parts for $80 million, Azernews reports.

The statement notes that the possible deal does not violate American laws and will not harm U.S. combat readiness.

The American administration has already notified Congress of this decision. The legislature now has 30 days to review the potential deal and possibly block it. There are about 140 F-16 fighters in service with the Taiwan Air Force.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz