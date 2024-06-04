Turkiye's "Turksat 6A" to be launched into Earth's orbit

4 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

"Turksat 6A", the first telecommunication satellite developed in Turkiye, will be sent to the United States on June 4 in order to launch it into the geostationary orbit of the Earth.

Azernews reports that the satellite developed by TUBITAK UZAY's specialists will be launched next month from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with the participation of engineers from ASELSAN, TUSAŞ, and C2TECH companies.

Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu and Minister of Industry and Technologies Mehmet Fatih Kacır will take part in the ceremony of sending "Turksat 6A" from Ankara today.

Recall that the launch date of the Turkish satellite was determined between July 8 and 15 of this year.

"Turksat 6A" weighing 4 tons and 250 kilograms will be placed at 42 degrees east longitude. The coverage of the new satellite is wider than the ones in Orbit, which will also allow services to be provided in India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

---

