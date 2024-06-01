Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and IFC sign MoU to develop geothermal energy

1 June 2024 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of geothermal energy in the country, Azernews reports.

During the signing, Minister of Energy of Tajikistan Daler Juma said that, in the context of climate change, transitioning to geothermal heating and cooling energy is a beneficial alternative for the sustainable development of the energy sector.

According to the Tajik Ministry, he emphasized the importance of shifting from thermal energy generated from gas and coal to a geothermal system, which is renewable energy. He highlighted that the timely implementation of the geothermal energy development project in the city of Dushanbe enhances the capital's infrastructure year by year.

In turn, the Regional Director of the Department of Economics and Consulting Services in the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, Ilhem Salamon, noted that by utilizing Tajikistan's geothermal resources, a sustainable and green future can be created.

"Implementing this project can reduce dependence on imported electricity. Geothermal energy is also considered 'green' energy, meaning it is environmentally friendly and beneficial for the planet's sustainable development," she added.

It should be noted that geothermal energy is considered a clean and sustainable energy source capable of providing energy supply from the Earth's natural heat around the clock. Under suitable conditions, geothermal energy can compete with coal or natural gas. As a cleaner energy source, geothermal energy can play a crucial role in the environmental sustainability of the energy sector.

