China and Central Asian countries cooperate in emergency management

31 May 2024 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China and 5 Central Asian states – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan – have established a mechanism for cooperation in the field of emergency management, Azernews reports.

At a meeting held in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China, a memorandum of understanding on the creation of a cooperation mechanism was signed.

According to the document, the parties announced the creation of a working group on cooperation in the field of emergency management. This mechanism will serve to expand practical cooperation between the six countries.

The parties also approved a plan of cooperation in the field of emergency management for 2024-2026.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz