Turkiye achieves record revenue from use of its airspace

Last year, Turkiye saw a record level of revenue from the use of its airspace under air navigation services, reaching approximately 12.2 billion Turkish liras. In 2022, this figure was 4 billion 287 million liras. Thus, the annual increase amounted to 184%. According to the "national cost base index," Turkiye ranked 6th among the 41 member countries of EUROCONTROL in 2023.

According to the compilation made from the 2023 Annual Activity Report of the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, in accordance with the rules of the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL), of which Turkiye is also a member, expenses for the use of facilities and services by airspace users are considered as the basic principle for collection.

In this context, EUROCONTROL member countries prepare a "cost base" for each fiscal year, which includes these expenses.

This base consists of personnel costs, other operating expenses, depreciation, and capital costs.

Airspace users are also charged based on the cost base for air navigation services. These costs constitute the repayment amount for expenses related to air navigation services provided by Turkiye.

In this context, Turkiye's revenue from the use of its airspace reached a record level last year, totaling 12 billion 187 million Turkish liras.

Second place in demand ranking

The closure of Ukrainian airspace and the redirection of users' operations to Turkish airspace due to the war that began between Russia and Ukraine in 2022 and is still ongoing, as well as the increased domestic demand in Turkiye and the successful management of the process thanks to robust infrastructure and dynamic human resources, contributed to the increase in revenue. Turkiye's geopolitical position and measures taken have made its airspace particularly valuable as the sole corridor for air traffic along the east-west axis, resulting in a high unit service count gain. The country ranked second in demand for airspace last year.

The unit price in Turkiye increased to 661.83 liras in 2023, with an annual increase of 115.17% from 307.59 liras.

