South Korea plans to upgrade its missile defense systems

The Office of the Arms Procurement Program of the Republic of Korea has approved plans to modernize the L-SAM and M-SAM missile defense systems to increase the height of hitting targets. The total cost of the project is $2.9 billion, Azernews reports.

Although both systems are designed to hit air targets, they have different heights of damage. Currently, the SAM missile can hit targets at an altitude of up to 60 kilometers, and as a result of modernization, this figure will be 100 kilometers and higher. The drop height of the M-SAM missiles will be doubled to 50 kilometers.

It should be noted that the L-SAM and M-SAM missiles are part of the multi-level missile defense system of the Republic of Korea. They are primarily designed to defeat potential targets that will be launched by the DPRK.

