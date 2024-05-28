Burj Khalifa painted in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag [VIDEO]

28 May 2024 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

Burj Khalifa, the tallest and the most fascinating building in Dubai, the UAE was painted in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

Azernews reports that this wonderful building of the UAE reflected the tricolor flag of our country on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

This skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates is one of the world's tallest structures with a total height of 829.8. m.

