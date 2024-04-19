Japan to invest $470m to develop AI

19 April 2024 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese government will provide subsidies to technology companies to support their efforts in the development of artificial intelligence, Azernews reports, citing Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry.

Five companies will receive subsidies in the amount of 72.5 billion yen (about $470 million). The funds are designed to provide the computing power necessary to ensure the operation of cloud services and artificial intelligence technologies.

Among the recipients of the subsidies are telecommunications giant KDDI, as well as GMO Internet Group, Sakura Internet, Rutile and Hirhreso.

