Iran will not attack US bases in region - Abdullahian

14 April 2024 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has no intention of attacking Americans and US bases in the region, Azernews reports, citing Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian.

"We do not intend to attack the Americans or the US bases in the region, but if we are attacked from the US bases located in the countries of the region, we will have to attack them," the minister said.

It should be noted that Iran conducted a military operation against Israel on April 14. During the operation, dozens of missiles and rockets were fired at Israel.

