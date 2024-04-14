Biden vows to support Israel against Iran's attack

14 April 2024 01:56 (UTC+04:00)

US President Joe Biden cut short a weekend stay at his Delaware beach house and was returning to the White House on Saturday to meet with his national security team and monitor the situation in the Middle East as Iran launched an attack against Israel, Azernews reports, citing Time.

Tensions are at their highest since the Israel-Hamas war began six months ago after a suspected Israeli strike this month on an Iranian consular building in Syria killed 12 people, including two senior Iranian generals in the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force.

Iran has promised to retaliate against Israel, and U.S. and Israeli officials have been bracing for an attack, raising concerns about the conflict escalating into a wider regional war.

Biden was set to convene a principals meeting of the National Security Council in the White House Situation Room to discuss the events and plan the U.S. response.

Besides, the U.S., along with its allies, have sent direct messages to Tehran to warn against further escalating the conflict.

