Israel reports of Iran's drones approaching its territory

14 April 2024 01:17 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Iran launched hundreds of drones directly from its territory against Israel on Saturday night, in a radical change from its usual use of proxies, the IDF has confirmed. Azernews reports, citing Jerusalem Post that drones and missiles were also reportedly launched from Yemen and other countries around the region.

Iran has confirmed as well that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has begun its missile and drone attack against Israel.

Israeli sources told ABC News that cruise missiles had been launched from Iraq towards Israel.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz