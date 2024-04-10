Uzbek Silk Avia to launch flights on Bukhara-Urgench-Bukhara route

10 April 2024 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan's Silk Avia airline will launch direct flights on the route Bukhara - Urgench - Bukhara, Azernews reports.

The first flight on this route will be carried out on April 13, and starting from May 4, flights will be operated every Saturday on a regular basis.

Travel time will be 1 hour 15 minutes, which will significantly reduce travel time between regions without the need for a transfer in Tashkent.

The new route offers travelers the opportunity to explore the cultural and historical heritage of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, on April 1, Uzbekistan Helicopters under Silk Avia brand launched flights on the Nukus - Muynak - Nukus route.

Flights operate three times a week: on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights are carried out on the LET L-410 aircraft.

