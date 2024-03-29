Turkiye, USA discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

29 March 2024 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Defence Commission of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Hulusi Akar, discussed the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia with a delegation led by the chair of the House Armed Services Committee of the US Congress, Mike Rogers, in Ankara, Azernews reports.

He informed the US congressmen about the role of Turkiye in the normalisation process and the steps taken by Ankara in this direction.

"We informed that Armenia should hold the extended hand of peace. Our discussion took place in a constructive environment. The other side also stated its position. We agreed that the discussions should continue," he added.

The parties also discussed the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye.

"There is no problem in this matter. The necessary approvals have been obtained. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about this. The process continues," said Akar.

