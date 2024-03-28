Over 5,000 verified subscribers accounts in X to receive Premium+ subscription

28 March 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Accounts on X (formerly Twitter) with more than 5,000 confirmed subscribers will receive a Premium+ subscription for free, and pages with 2.5 thousand or more will receive Premium subscription features, Azernews report, citing Elon Musk.

"In the future, all accounts with more than 2.5 thousand verified subscribers will receive Premium features for free, and accounts with more than 5 thousand will receive Premium+," Musk wrote on Twitter.

There are three types of subscriptions on Social network X, all of which are available on a paid basis. The cheapest - basic - costs $3 per month or $32 per year. A Premium subscription costs $8 per month or $84 per year. A Premium+ subscription costs users $16 per month or $168 per year.

---

