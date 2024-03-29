USA intends to restart nuclear power plant for first time

29 March 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The US Federal government will allocate a loan of $ 1.5 billion to restart the operation of a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Holtec International, which acquired the 800-megawatt Palisades nuclear power plant in 2022 with the intention of dismantling it, now plans to restart the plant by 2025. This project has received the support of the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and local state authorities. For this purpose, the necessary inspections, tests and obtaining permission from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission are planned.

According to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, this will be the first restarted nuclear power plant in the United States.

The Palisades nuclear power plant, commissioned in 1971 and located along Lake Michigan, was shut down in May 2022. At the moment, the NPP belongs to Holtec International, which has concluded long-term contracts for the purchase of electricity from two energy cooperatives.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz