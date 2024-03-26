Death toll in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack rises to 139
The death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 139 people, Azernews reports,citing the Investigative Committee of Russia.
“As a result of the terrorist attack, 182 people were injured and 139 people died,” the statement said.
To note, terrorists staged a shooting with automatic rifles at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, on March 22. The incident occurred before the start of the concert by the band Picnic.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz