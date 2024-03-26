Death toll in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack rises to 139

26 March 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 139 people, Azernews reports,citing the Investigative Committee of Russia.

“As a result of the terrorist attack, 182 people were injured and 139 people died,” the statement said.

To note, terrorists staged a shooting with automatic rifles at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, on March 22. The incident occurred before the start of the concert by the band Picnic.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz