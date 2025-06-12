Former “defense minister” of illegal regime admits military defeat in April 2016 battles at Baku war crimes trial

12 June 2025 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

At the June 12 session of the ongoing high-profile trial in the Baku Military Court, Levon Mnatsakanyan, former so-called “Minister of Defense” of the illegal separatist regime in Garabagh, was questioned by the prosecution regarding his role during the April 2016 clashes, also known as the Four-Day War, Azernews reports.

Mnatsakanyan, who then held the rank of lieutenant-general, admitted that Armenian forces lost control of 18 combat positions during the fighting. The admission came during questioning by Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for State Prosecution Protection at the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The court also examined archival footage of Mnatsakanyan’s past media statements, in which he had tried to portray the situation as stable:

“The overall situation is stable; the combat readiness of the troops is at an appropriate level; our borders are securely protected and are in safe hands.”

When asked by prosecutors whether the opposing side was defending as well, Mnatsakanyan replied simply, “Yes.” However, he failed to clearly identify whom Armenian forces were fighting against and what justified the confrontation, revealing contradictions in his earlier narrative and highlighting the lack of legal legitimacy for their military presence in occupied Azerbaijani territories.

The ongoing trial targets 15 Armenian individuals accused of war crimes, genocide, torture, terrorism, and the violent seizure of power, committed during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories. Among them are former leaders and high-ranking officials of the illegal separatist regime supported by Armenia. The case is being seen as a landmark trial in Azerbaijan’s efforts to bring justice for atrocities committed during the decades-long conflict.